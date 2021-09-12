Doja Cat Defies Gravity in High-Flying Performance at 2021 VMAs

Doja Cat hit the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night and the "Say So" singer did not disappoint. Performing a sensual rendition of "Been Like This" and "You Right," Doja Cat wowed the crowd by defying gravity -- literally.

Suspended in the air for much of her VMAs performance, the singer -- dressed in a fire-engine red jumpsuit -- showcased her high-flying skills as she expertly sang "Been Like This," while showing off her aerial skills inside the glowing ring serving as a halo.

She then moved to solid ground for "You Right," as she danced her way through the sexy mid-tempo song alongside her backup dancers.

Not only did she perform, but Doja Cat also served as the host of this year's awards show. She took to Instagram late last month to share the exciting news that she'd be hosting the show, which came just one day after MTV announced that she would also be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup.

"I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv," she captioned the clip of MTV's announcement.

Doja Cat is no stranger to the VMAs stage, having performed her hits, "Say So" and "Like That," and taking home her first-ever Moon Person for PUSH Best New Artist at the last VMAs show. This year, she was nominated for five awards, including two of the night’s highest honors, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

