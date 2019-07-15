Avril Lavigne is embracing her gothic side!

The 34-year-old singer dropped the official music video for her latest single, "I Fell in Love With the Devil," off her sixth studio album, Head Above Water, on Monday, which features haunting visuals that tell a dark story about toxic love.

Directed by Elliott Lester and produced by Chromista, the video begins with a glammed-up Lavigne driving a hearse that's carrying her own coffin.

"Shotguns and roses make a deadly potion, heartbreak explosions in reckless motion," she sings on the track. "Teddy bears and 'I'm sorry' letters don't seem to make things better. Don't bury me alive, sweet talkin' alibi."

"I fell in love with the Devil and now I'm in trouble, I fell in love with the Devil, I'm underneath his spell," she continues. "Someone send me an angel to lend me a halo. I fell in love with the Devil, please, save me from this hell."

Around the 1:55 mark, Lavigne reappears in a black dress, leather gloves and hooded cape, holding a cross as she sings, "I can't give you up," and embraces Lucifer. She also switches into a gorgeous red gown and jewels at one point, as she eerily plays the piano in the middle of the woods.

Watch the full video below:

"I Fell in Love With the Devil" is the second music video Lavigne produced from Head Above Water, following the video for the album's title track, which ET exclusively previewed last September. The video marked her first in five years, after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014.

"One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die," Lavigne told ET about the video's personal meaning. "My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed, 'God, please help to keep my head above the water.'"

"In that moment, the songwriting of this album began," she continued. "It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on."

It's been a busy summer for Lavigne, who is getting ready to hit the road for her 15-date North American Head Above Water tour. The tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Seattle, Washington, and concludes Oct. 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. See the full list of tour dates and cities here, and watch the video below for more on Lavigne!

