Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj kicked off Tuesday by dropping their new fiery single boasting an empowering message for fair-haired ladies everywhere.



The new track is titled “Dumb Blonde” and it doesn’t play coy, calling out the insulting titular phrase and riling up listeners with a chorus that feels like a call to arms for fans everywhere.



“I ain’t no dumb blonde/I ain’t no stupid Barbie doll,” Lavigne sings amid the song’s crunchy guitars and infectious rhythm. “You got’ watch me, watch me, watch me prove you wrong.”



Minaj’s verse is reliably ferocious, nodding to her and Lavigne’s equally rabid fanbases and their ability to embody both strength and sex appeal.



“All the hatin' you was doin' got the Barbie poppin’,” she raps. “Now all of 'em wanna be a Barbie, I'm watchin’/But you never gon' stop me, never gon' top me/Millions on millions, they never gon' dock me.”

“Dumb Blonde” is the third single off of 34-year-old Lavigne's new album, Head Above Water, which arrives Friday.



Just one day earlier, Minaj made a number of headlines all on her own when she abruptly announced that she'd decided to skip the upcoming BET Experience, the channel’s concert leading up to the BET Awards in June. The reason? On Sunday night, after Cardi B became the first female solo rapper to win best rap album at the GRAMMYs, BET shared a since-deleted story on Instagram which noted the achievement and called out Minaj in the process. BET has since issued an apology to the rapper.



The “Barbie Dreams” rapper also backed up Ariana Grande after the singer became embroiled in a heated public feud with GRAMMYs producer Ken Ehrlich over the reason for her not performing or even showing up at the awards show on Sunday.



“I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying,” Minaj tweeted on Monday. “Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth. Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night.”

I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth.



Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YjmoIOPt6o — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Get more breaking music news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Makes Her Debut as a Guest Judge on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

Faith Hill's Father Ted Perry Dies at 88, Read Tim McGraw's Heartfelt Tribute

Ed Sheeran and Lily James Live in a World Without The Beatles in 'Yesterday' Trailer

Related Gallery