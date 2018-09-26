Avril Lavigne has a special treat for her fans!

It's been five years since the Canadian singer released a new music video, and now she's back with the emotional single, "Head Above Water." The official music video doesn't drop until Thursday, but ET has your first look at the stunning clip.

The sneak peek features the almost-34-year-old singer looking ethereal in a white lace dress as she runs on a green mountain overlooking a gorgeous ocean. In the sentimental ballad, Lavigne details the personal journey of her battle with Lyme disease. Check out the preview in the video above.

The official "Head Above Water" music video will premiere tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, on ETOnline.

In April, Lavigne spoke with ET about her new music and gave fans an update on her health.

"I'm feeling a lot better ... I'm making a record right now. I have my life back which is amazing," said Lavigne, who was diagnosed with Lyme in 2014, at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. "It's something I continue to work at every day. And just, like, grateful to be making music. I've written a really powerful record, really emotional album sort of reflecting where I am today. I'm going to release that this year."

See more in the video below.

