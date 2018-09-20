Avril Lavigne’s new album, Head Above Water, comes from a very dark place.

The 33-year-old singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014, and her battle with the illness kept her out of the spotlight for a number years.

In a press release for her new music, Lavigne gets candid about the painful inspiration behind her first album in five years.

"One night I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me,” Lavigne recalls. "I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed, ‘God, please help me to keep my head above the water.’”

Scary as it was, the moment inspired Lavigne’s emotional new music. "In that moment, the song writing of this album began,” she says. "It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on."

The "Skater Boi" singer's new song, "Head Above Water," is all about someone trying not to drown. "God, keep my head above water. Don't let me drown, it gets harder. I'll meet you there at the altar. As I fall down to my knees," Lavigne sings. "Don't let me drown, drown, drown. Don't let me, don't let me, don't let me drown."

In April, Lavigne spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima during her first red carpet appearance in two years. “I’m feeling much better,” she said at the time. “I have my life back, which is amazing. It’s something that I continue to work at every day.”

