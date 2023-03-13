Avril Lavigne's Juno Awards Speech Interrupted by Topless Streaker

Things got a little complicated at the Juno Awards!

Avril Lavigne was getting ready to introduce Canadian musician AP Dhillon, at the annual event in Edmonton, Canada Monday, when a topless streaker snuck on stage.

The woman, who paraded around with her top off, hung around in the background before being noticed by the "Skater Boy" singer. Once Lavigne noticed the streaker, she shooed them off, telling the supposed fan to "Get the f**k off" the stage not once, but twice, before security escorted them away.

It was a shocking moment in what's typically been a tame awards show, which was hosted again this year by Simu Liu. But it's not the only shocking news Lavigne has been a part of as of late. She nearly broke the internet after she was spotted kissing Tyga at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, after calling off her engagement to Mod Sun.

In one pic from the event, Tyga kisses Lavigne on the lips, as she stands with her arms around his neck. Another shot shows the duo happily laughing together, while a third photo shows them holding hands as they exit the party.

In the wake of the pics, ET has learned that things between Lavigne and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair is having a lot of fun together.

They connect over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it's easy and nice. They're cute with each other and the attraction between them is strong.

It's not the first time the pair has been seen out together. In February, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.

Days later, however, reports surfaced that Lavigne and Mod Sun's engagement had ended, with a source close to the former singer telling ET, "Things haven't been great between Lavigne and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Lavigne realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

Mod Sun reacted to the breakup shortly thereafter, writing on Instagram, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed."

"I just know there’s a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he added. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

