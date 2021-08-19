Awkwafina is doing something different in her new Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actress and comedian covers the September issue of Cosmopolitan, where she shares how her role in the action-adventure film differs from her usual "funny best friend" roles.

"Dangling off of things and flying, falling backward…it’s really different from, say, an indie rom-com. It’s really cool. It’s so weird to switch from 'friend mode,'" Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, told the magazine.

But despite the departure from her usual rom-com roles, the 33-year-old actress can't help but point out the significance of Shang-Chi for the AAPI community and the pride she feels in being a part of the first Marvel film to star an Asian superhero.

"These movies make me so proud, just as a watcher, because they contribute to visibility, which I do think has real-life effects," she explained. "When the AAPI community is seen as not ancillary characters, it’s almost like, then people will know that we’re here, you know?"

Opening in theaters on Sept. 3, the comic book adaptation sees Awkwafina playing Katy, a hotel valet and friend of Simu Liu’s titular hero and martial artist, Shang-Chi. And at the film’s premiere, she told ET that audiences are "going to see the power that is Simu Liu."

"We’re going to go into another world. I think that there’s a set of characters and a story here that’s very unique but also sits really well amongst the larger universe," she continued.

The film also reunites Awkwafina with her Crazy Rich Asians co-star, Michelle Yeoh, who plays ​​Jiang Nan. Reflecting on their time together on set, Awkwafina recalled, "We were hanging out in Australia and remembering how not that long ago we were hanging out in Singapore, doing that movie."

She added that it was "really cool to reunite with her again."

And the two could possibly share the screen again, if the long-awaited sequel to Crazy Rich Asians finally moves forward. In an earlier conversation with ET, the performer confirmed that "there is a sequel." However, "when and where, I don’t know," she admitted. "But I can confirm that it still exists."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters Sept. 3.

RELATED CONTENT

Awkwafina Says ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Take Marvel Fans ‘Into Another World’ (Exclusive)

Meng’er Zhang Says Simu Liu & Awkwafina Threw Her a Surprise Reception

Why Awkwafina Is Proud of 'Nora From Queens' and 'Shang-Chi'

‘Shang-Chi’: Meng’er Zhang Praises Simu Liu and Awkwafina for Surprise Wedding Reception (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery