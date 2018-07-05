Ayesha Curry Cradles Baby No. 3 In Heartwarming New Snapshot: 'Pure Bliss'

Ayesha Curry couldn't be more in love with her precious newborn baby boy, Canon.

The proud mama -- who welcomed her third child with husband Steph Curry on July 2 -- took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share a heartwarming snapshot of her little man.

"Pure bliss. Rare photo of me and my new man sharing an intimate moment," the 29-year-old celebrity chef wrote in the caption, tagging the pic "#isthisreallife" and "#pinchmenow."

In the snapshot, which appeared to be taken in Ayesha's hospital room, the new mom stares lovingly into her little boy's eyes as she cradles him in her hands.

This is the second photo she's shared of the couple's brand new bundle of joy, following a black-and-white pic she posted on Wednesday revealing the news of Canon's arrival.

"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," she wrote alongside a photo of Ayesha and Steph's daughters -- Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2 -- holding their hours-old brother in their arms.

The couple first announced that they were expecting to expand their family back in February, with a cute Instagram post showing Curry wearing a "Preggers" t-shirt.

However, the mother-of-three's pregnancy journey hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

In an Instagram pic posted in April, right around the time she entered her third trimester, Ayesha revealed that she'd already "had five hospital stays since the new year." However, she hasn't yet opened up about whether or not she faced any complications during her son's delivery.

ET caught up with the Currys back in November, before they revealed their exciting pregnancy news, and Ayesha opened up about how Steph "doesn't have a boy" yet, and that he'd been "begging me for, like, a year" to have another baby, in hopes of having a son.

Check out the video below to hear more from the happy couple.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ayesha Curry Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized 5 Times During Third Pregnancy

Ayesha Curry on #CoupleGoals With Husband Steph: I'm 'Confident We Can Uphold People's Hopes!' (Exclusive)

Celebs & Their Too Cute Kids

Related Gallery