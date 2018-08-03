Nice to meet you, Canon!

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first photo of her newborn son's face, one month after he entered the world. Canon W. Jack Curry was born on July 2, joining big sisters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3.

"How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?!" Ayesha captioned two photos of the baby boy -- who clearly takes after his dad, Steph Curry. "Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon 💙."

Since his birth last month, little Canon has already taken over the Curry household, but his big sisters don't seem to mind. Ayesha gushed over her daughters in another Instagram post last week, while revealing July 27 was her actual due date.

"Our little man decided to make his grand appearance super early at 36 wks completely healthy and for that we are forever grateful!" she wrote. "It’s been an interesting 3 ish weeks settling in to being a family of 5! The girls have been but a dream."

"There have been lots of ups and downs though on my end. Wrapping my head around the fact that he was already here, struggles with nursing(which I hadn’t experienced in the past) and of course coming to the realization that I do in fact only have two hands and what seems like half a brain 😌😆," Ayesha continued. "Just keeping it real, you lose a little bit with each baby and it never comes back ahah! I’m full of emotion today and just trying to soak in all of this new baby goodness because time feels like it’s flying already! Anyone else can’t get enough of that new baby smell?"

