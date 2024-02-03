Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez are just hours away from their joint appearance on Saturday Night Live, and ahead of that appearance Edebiri's past insults directed at J.Lo have resurfaced.

Edebiri made the comments on Feb. 17, 2020 on the Scam Goddess podcast when she told host Laci Mosley that she felt the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer's career in music was "one long scam." The way Edebiri explained it at the time, she said she bought into the idea that Lopez doesn't sing on her tracks.

"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said. "Her whole career is one long scam."

When Mosley asserted Lopez doesn't know that she can't sing, Edebiri jumped in and added fuel to the fire.

"Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her,” Edebiri shared at the time. "I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

Edebiri, who broke out as a star on Hulu's The Bear (for which she snagged a Primetime Emmy last month), admitted that she was "fascinated" by allegations Lopez used ghost singers in her music.

"A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," she said. "It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

ET has reached out to Edebiri's reps for comment.

The comments resurfaced ahead of 28-year-old actress and the GRAMMY-nominated singer appearing together for episode 11, season 49 of the variety series. The newly-minted Emmy and Golden Globe winner's appearance will mark her debut on the iconic sketch comedy show, while J.Lo will make her fifth appearance, respectively.

On Friday, Edebiri and Lopez teamed up with SNL castmember, Heidi Gardner, to promote the upcoming episode.

Edebiri and Lopez seemingly addressed the past comments in the first promo. After Edebiri introduced herself and said she's hosting with musical guest J.Lo, the singer turned to Edebiri and said, "I'm really excited. I love your show," to which Edebiri responded with, "I love your everything."

Neither Edebiri nor Lopez have publicly addressed the comments.

