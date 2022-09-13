Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's new epic, Babylon. First-look photos from the upcoming film were shared last week, showing the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood co-stars' upcoming on-screen reunion from the La La Land Oscar winner. However, the excitement for the movie grew on Sept. 13 when a new trailer was released.

In the new trailer, Diego Calva's character tells Robbie's about his desire to "be a part of something bigger," to which she exclaims, "It's written in the stars, I am a star!" The clip then cuts to a dapper Pitt, sipping martinis and popping champagne bottles.

"When I first moved to L.A., signs on all the doors said, 'No actors or dogs allowed,'" Pitt says. "I changed that."

The high-intensity trailer goes on to show a lot of partying, heated conversations, and a troubled Robbie telling Calva's character she's "in a lot of trouble." Watch the full trailer below.

Always make a scene. Watch the new trailer for BABYLON starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. In cinemas January 19, 2023. #BabylonMoviepic.twitter.com/cecsgUT0yu — Paramount PicturesNZ (@paramountnz) September 13, 2022

Set in Los Angeles in the Jazz Age of the 1920s, Babylon tracks Pitt, Robbie and a star-studded cast through Hollywood's transition from silent films to "talkies," with an emphasis on the art and excess of the time.

More from the official synopsis:

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film also stars P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

Check out some images and posters for the movie below:

Babylon is set for release on Dec. 25.

