She's a Barbie (birthday) girl! Margot Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday while on set of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film on Tuesday.

The film crew spent last week shooting in Los Angeles' Venice Beach, where Robbie starred in scenes alongside Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera wearing neon roller skates and hot pink '80s outfits.

TheImageDirect.com

For her birthday, Robbie was spotted holding a box of donuts and celebrating with a dress cake that reads, "Happy Birthday Barbie Margot."

TheImageDirect.com

The actress also appeared to take a birthday stroll with Gosling in the western-inspired outfits that were first revealed last week, when the stars filmed a chase scene in a Venice Beach storefront.

TheImageDirect.com

The world first got a look at Robbie's Barbie character in April, when Warner Bros. Pictures released an image of the actress sitting behind the wheel of the toy's iconic pink convertible.

Then in June, Gosling made his debut as Ken in what appeared to be the Barbie Dream House.

Gosling's longtime love, Eva Medes, took to the comments on Instagram to share her excitement. "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken," she wrote.

Beyond last week's glimpses of the set, audiences will have to wait until the movie's release for a full picture of the movie's cast of characters. Marvel's Simu Liu, for example, is rumored to play another version of Gosling's Ken. Last month, he told The Independent that he’d waxed his whole body in preparation for his mystery role.

"It was one of the most painful experiences of my life," he said, calling the experience "an education, to say the least."

The film is written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and also stars Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera. Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, is a co-producer along with Robbie, Walter Parkes, Robbie Brenner, and David Heyman.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Cera Teases 'Barbie' Movie: 'There's a Really Good Cast Vibe'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel '80s Neon Barbie and Ken

Simu Liu Dishes on 'Barbie' Co-Star Ryan Gosling's Fitness Regimen

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go Full ‘Barbie’ on Set! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go Full Barbie on Set