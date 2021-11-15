'Bachelor' Alum Ben Higgins Marries Jessica Clarke
Watch 'Bachelor' Alum Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's First Int…
First Look at Adele and Oprah Winfrey’s Sit-Down Interview
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
Inside Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Italian Getaway
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ First Look! The Sanderson Sisters Reunite
Royal Insider Claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Involve…
Blue Ivy Crashes Beyonce and JAY-Z's Romantic Date
‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman on Reboot’s Inc…
'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts to Ex Kris Moving On W…
Watch Meghan Markle's Sweet Tribute to Prince Harry and Son Arch…
Ramona Singer Reacts to Critics Who Want Her Off ‘RHONY’ (Exclus…
Scott Disick Is ‘Not Happy At All’ About Kourtney Kardashian's E…
Hailee Steinfeld on Joining 'Hawkeye' and Saying Goodbye to 'Dic…
Tony Hale on 'Hocus Pocus 2' and Bringing 'Clifford' to the Big …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Red Carpet Return
‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Victim of Home Invasion, T…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more! The 32-year-old Bachelor alum married Jessica Clarke just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.
The pair, who got engaged in March 2020, tied the knot at The Estate at Cherokee Dock. The bride, 25, wore an Anne Barge gown, and the groom opted for a tuxedo by The Black Tux.
During the ceremony, Clarke and Higgins exchanged personalized vows, according to People. The ceremony also featured a scripture reading and quotes from Winnie-the-Pooh, the outlet reports.
"I am so excited," Higgins told the outlet. "We have so much to look forward to, and I know we will have a beautiful marriage."
At the lake-side reception, guests, including Bachelor franchise alums Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconnetti, and groomsman Wells Adams, dined on individually packed dinners featuring pizza and sliders, some of the couple's favorite food, according to People.
Later, the couple treated their guests to a cake by BetterCakes. On her Instagram Story, Clarke reposted a photo of the four-tiered dessert, which was covered in flowers, greenery, and pinecones, and featured a gold drip and cake topper that showed the bride on a step stool.
When the night came to a close, the newlyweds exited their reception via a boat on the lake.
When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Higgins in June 2020, he said he was "super pumped" to marry Clarke, whom he met on Instagram in 2018.
"It's a chapter for me to have a lot of peace when it comes to romantic love, a lot of confidence in our partnership and who we are to each other, and kind of to start a chapter of no more tears and no more heartbreak," Higgins said shortly after popping the question. "I'm not going to break this girl's heart and I know she's not going to break mine. It's time to start anew, a more confident journey forward."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Higgins Admits to Having a Breakdown and Being in a Low Place
Ben Higgins Took Pills from His Grandfather Amid Past Opioid Addiction
Why Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Are Staying Long Distance Until 2021
Related Gallery