Caila Quinn is going to be a mom! The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband, Nick Burrello, are expecting their first child.

Caila shared the happy news alongside photos of herself holding up a sonogram, as Nick sweetly rests his hand on his wife's growing bump.

"It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" she captioned the post. "Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days!"

"Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter," Caila concluded.

Congrats from Bachelor Nation poured in for the couple, with Raven Gates, JoJo Fletcher and Jason Tartick among the people to send their well wishes.

Fans first met Caila when she appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016. She starred on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

It was in 2017 that Caila and Nick started dating after being set up by a mutual friend. At the time, Caila told ET that her connection with the private equity investment was "instant."

"He's a big family man. The way a guy talks about his parents says a lot about how he prioritizes his relationship," Caila said. "For him, it's family first."

Caila announced her engagement to Nick in January 2020, and the couple tied the knot the next year. The couple currently lives in Austin, Texas, with their dog, Ash.

