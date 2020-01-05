'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello

Caila Quinn's new year is off to a great start!

The 28-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that her beau of more than two years, Nick Burrello, had popped the question.

The blushing bride-to-be, who came in third on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, is grinning in her post-engagement pic, as she rests her left hand on her fiance's chest.

"Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend 💍🍾✨ #MrsBtoBe," she captioned the photo.

The 27-year-old businessman also shared snaps from the happy day, calling Quinn "my best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife."

Quinn gave fans a better look at her ring in a hilarious Instagram video. In the clip, the lifestyle blogger excitedly jumped on a bed that was adorned with a heart made of rose petals.

"Let's see the ring," Burrello prompted off-camera.

"Isn't it beautiful?" Quinn gushed, showing of the radiant-cut sparkler by The Clear Cut. "You did such a good job, baby."

The former reality star said she was "stilling soaking it in" in a video of herself taking a bath while gazing at her ring.

Following the happy news, Quinn described her Sarasota, Florida, engagement to Us Weekly, calling it a "very romantic, elaborate evening."

"As we start walking up the table at sunset, by the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song, 'The Way You Look Tonight,’ and I start tearing up,'" Quinn revealed of dinner at the Ritz Carlton. "And it was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us."

"Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance and I said, 'OK,'" she continued. "So we started slow dancing and I’m swaying in his arms and then he gets on one knee and he asks me."

Shortly after accepting the proposal, both of their parents joined them on the beach for a toast. Quinn also shared that she and Burrello plan to tie the knot this year.

Shortly after the start of her relationship with Burrello, Quinn opened up to ET about her then-boyfriend, who she met after being set up by a mutual friend.

"[Our connection] definitely was instant. He entered the New York City bar after I just finished up with a Fashion Week event, and that was it. I was hooked," she told ET in 2017. "It's actually really cute. He says it all the time but, 'When you know, you know.'"

She went on to call Burrello "literally the sweetest human in the world," adding that he's "driven, goofy, adventurous and passionate."

"He's a big family man. The way a guy talks about his parents says a lot about how he prioritizes his relationship. For him, it's family first," she said. "... He makes me smile, nonstop. He has this charismatic and caring presence that makes everyone at the party feel welcome."

