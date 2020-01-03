Congrats are in order for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev!

The lovebirds, who first met while competing together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, announced via social media on Friday that they're engaged. According to their posts, Artem popped the question to Nikki back in November, while the two were vacationing in France with their families.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," the 37-year-old dancer tweeted, alongside a photo of Nikki showing off her stunning engagement ring. "So excited for what’s to come. I love you more than anything and thank you for saying 'Yes.'"

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes pic.twitter.com/6XIv068uLL — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) January 3, 2020

Nikki, 36, shared similar sentiments to Instagram, writing, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️."

"I said yes in France in November!" she continued. "We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess was one of the first to congratulate the couple, along with current mirrorball champion Alan Bersten. "Love love love this," Sharna wrote. "Congratulations you guys ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

"What!!!!!!" Alan added. "Congrats!!!!!!"

Back in September, when Nikki and Artem co-hosted Entertainment Tonight, the sweet couple reflected on their very first date in December 2018, when paparazzi photographed them together at a local farmer's market in Los Angeles. At the time, Nikki basically ghosted Artem on the date, leaving the scene the moment she spotted cameras.

"Our first date was at the farmer's market in Studio City, and I had no idea that it was filled with paparazzi," Nikki recalled. "So Artem and I are, like, looking at vegetables -- and I honestly think he was picking up tomatoes -- and I see a paparazzi in this corner, and one in the other corner and I just freaked. I walked away from him, all the way to my car that was parked at Von's and I drove off. And poor Artem, all of a sudden I get a text like, 'Uhh, where did you go?' I didn't even say anything."

Flash forward to a year later, however, Nikki couldn't imagine her life without Artem. "I feel like Artem balances me in all the right ways. I get so busy and get into hustler mode so much and Artem just literally, and this is such a weird analogy, but he does make me stop and smell the roses," she gushed. "He makes me enjoy life in such a simple way and I love it."

And the feeling is mutual for Artem.

"I think Nicole came into my life at the right time. She's been nothing but supportive, and is the most positive person," he told ET in August. "I left my family when I was 15 and I never had a person next to me that kind of had an interest in me to succeed and be better. I think she's the first person that's given me that feeling."

