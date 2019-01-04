It seems that Nikki Bella is ready to move on from John Cena!

According to multiple reports, the 35-year-old WWE star is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The duo were paired together on DWTS' 25th season in 2017 and were eliminated sixth from the competition.

The news came the same day that Total Bellas dropped its season four trailer, which features Bella having dinner with Chigvintsev and getting on the back of his motorcycle. The clip also shows Bella on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus, where she confesses that she "hasn't kissed another guy in nine years" besides Cena. Kraus then leans in for a smooch.

In the sneak peek, Bella calls dating "confusing" and confesses that she's "still in love" with her ex-fiance. Bella and Cena called off their engagement last year and fans watched the drama unfold on this past season of Total Bellas.

Back in December, a fan account spotted Bella and Chigvintsev out and about at a farmer's market in California. The pair looked happy as they strolled around with coffees while wearing matching white shirts, with Bella opting for black pants and Chigvintsev wearing light-wash jeans.

While neither Bella nor Chigvintsev have explicitly addressed their budding romance, Bella did take to Instagram on Thursday, shortly after the news broke, to share some inspiring messages.

"Everything can change in just one day," one post read.

"What a beautiful thing it is, to be able to stand tall and say, 'I fell apart, and I survived,'" a second message, posted to her Story, said.

Instagram

As for Chigvintsev, he's currently on tour with Dancing With the Stars: Live! and has been traveling among the southern United States. On Thursday, the tour stopped in Pittsburgh and is currently heading to upstate New York and Canada for the next round of shows.

Bella's dating life comes as a bit of surprise because, when ET caught up with her in September, she said she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," she said at the time. "It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

As for Cena, he's played coy about his dating life. “I'm keeping busy, man. I'm keeping busy,” Cena, 41, told ET. “That's information I'm gonna keep with me.”

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella Admits She's Still in Love With John Cena as She Attempts to Start Dating Again

'Bachelorette' Alum Peter Kraus Goes in for a Kiss With Newly Single Nikki Bella in 'Total Bellas' Teaser

John Cena Plays Coy About His Dating Life Since Nikki Bella Split (Exclusive)

Related Gallery