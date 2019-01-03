Nikki Bella is having trouble moving on from John Cena.

In a sneak peek of Total Bellas fourth season -- which premieres on E! Jan. 13 -- Nikki tells her sister, Brie Bella, that dating has been "confusing" because she's "still in love with him." Nikki and John called off their engagement last year during Total Bellas' third season.

"I'm single... A mid-30s crisis," the WWE star says in the clip. "Maybe I have some symptoms."

"She's single and ready to mingle," Brie notes while a montage of Nikki going out on dates plays. The clip ends with Nikki on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.

"I haven't kissed another guy in nine years," she tells Kraus as he leans in for a kiss.

It looks like Nikki's love life will affect her time in the ring too. In the clip, while in the ring, Ronda Rousey tells Nikki that "the only door you ever knocked down was the door to John's bedroom."

Nikki's dating life comes as a bit of surprise because, when ET caught up with her in September, she said she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," she said at the time. "It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

As for John, he's played coy about his dating life post-Nikki.

“I'm keeping busy, man. I'm keeping busy,” Cena, 41, told ET. “That's information I'm gonna keep with me.”

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Alum Peter Kraus Goes in for a Kiss With Newly Single Nikki Bella in 'Total Bellas' Teaser

John Cena Plays Coy About His Dating Life Since Nikki Bella Split (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella Confirms She's Single and Has Not Spoken to Ex-Fiance John Cena

Related Gallery