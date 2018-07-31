John Cena Tweets About Living With 'No Regret' After Nikki Bella Calls Off Wedding

John Cena is speaking out following his break up with Nikki Bella.

The 41-year-old WWE star took to Twitter on Tuesday with a bit of a cryptic message. "If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret," he wrote.

The tweet marks the first time John has spoken out since Sunday's Total Bellasseason finale, where Nikki officially called off their wedding for the second time.

"I've ruined everyone's fairy tale. My heart hurts so bad," 34-year-old reality star said of her cancelled nuptials. “... Even though I was going through depression, I think when you have a relationship in the public eye, it’s like you don’t want to let your fans down."

Nikki continued, "Everyone’s fairy tale was John and I getting married, Superman and Wonder Woman finally found each other. This is everyone's happily ever after. So, you just force yourself to believe it, too, even if you start to feel something different."

After initially calling off their wedding in April, John and Nikki have had their share of ups and downs. The two were rumored to be in the process of reconciling in May, a fact that Nikki's rep confirmed to ET.

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day," her rep said at the time. "They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

Following that statement, however, a source told ET that due to John's busy shooting schedule, the duo was not back together.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source said. "They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them. They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

Despite all of this, the source said that Nikki and John did want to be together.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else," the source noted. "They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

In July, Nikki revealed on her vlog that she and John were "just friends."

“We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day," she said in the video. “He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realize how strong I had it.”

Nikki continued, “Hopefully one day we will get back together. And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

