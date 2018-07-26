Nikki Bella Reveals Why She 'Just Can't' Marry John Cena

Nikki Bella is sharing more about her decision to call off her wedding to John Cena.

In a sneak peek of the Total Bellas finale -- which is set to air Sunday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! -- Nikki opens up to her twin sister, Brie Bella, about why she can't marry her fiance.

"It was very, very hard. Taking a shower and seeing his razor and suits and everything. It just sucks," Nikki tells Brie. "I wish it could be different and I think why that's why I've had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot. I just feel like I've hit the point that I'm just so exhausted and done. So, I don't know."

Though the 34-year-old WWE star is fairly confident in her decision, she's hesitant to make it final out of fear of hurting John.

"So he's waiting for my final decision, which I think I know it. I'm just afraid to say it... because I just don't want to hurt him," the reality star says. "It's just hard when you love someone so much and you care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore. It's not his fault. It's not my fault. We've had this amazing love story and it's just come to an end."

The on-again, off-again couple has been going back and forth about their relationship since the initial decision to cancel their wedding in April. Despite a rumored reconciliation in May, Nikki recently confirmed that the she and John, 41, are currently “just friends.”

“He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realize how strong I had it,” she said in a vlog earlier this month. “... Hopefully one day we will get back together. And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

Also in her vlog, Nikki commented on the Total Bellas season finale, calling the episode "very honest and raw and real,” before telling fans that they’ll “see why John and I are at where we’re at today."

