Nikki Bella Hints at What Led to Her and John Cena Splitting Up for a Second Time

Nikki Bella is drifting apart from John Cena in an upcoming episode of Total Bellas on E!

At her bachelorette party in Paris, the 34-year-old tells her friends how much wedding planning has been stressing her out.

“John’s only [wedding demand] was that I show up. When I asked him, he goes, ‘Just show up,’” Nikki says in the sneak peek of the episode, according to E! News. “I did the disinviting of the bridesmaids, or not having bridesmaids. I did that with the bachelorette party [too]. Every little part of this wedding… it’s going back [and forth].”

Her twin, Brie Bella, is quick to remind the bride-to-be that everything has been “a roller coaster” so far, before praising Nikki for her honesty.

“Anything that’s wedding related, I feel like I’m continuing to grow more apart from John and I should be growing closer to him,” Nikki reveals in the confessional. “It’s really hard when my girls are saying they love how open and honest I’ve been in my relationship and how much more I’ve been using my voice, but I don’t want to ruin anyone’s weekend -- they’re all here for me.”

Nikki continues: “Even though I’m feeling all of these emotions I just think I want to keep this to myself for a bit longer. As long as I can at least.”

The onscreen wedding planning is not in line with Nikki and John’s current relationship. Last month, a source told ET that, despite rumors to the contrary, John, 41, and Nikki were not back together after calling off their engagement in April.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else,” the source said. “They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

Earlier this month, the reality star revealed that she and John are “just friends” at the moment.

“Right now, we're just friends,” Nikki revealed on the vlog she shares with her sister. “We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day.”

She continued: “Hopefully one day we will get back together. And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

