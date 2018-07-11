Here's the Moment Nikki Bella Started to Get Cold Feet About Marrying John Cena

It looks like Nikki Bella's glamorous bachelorette party in Paris, France, wasn't the happy occasion it was supposed to be.

In a new preview of Sunday's Total Bellas, Nikki is with her gal-pals in Paris, but clearly, all is not well between her and her fiance at the time, John Cena. When a friend asks her if John likes to come to Paris as much as she does, Nikki says he doesn't like to travel far outside of work. She also confides that their busy schedules have definitely not been matching up.

"This past week he just thought, because he had the week off in San Diego, I was gonna take a week off," Nikki shares. "I'm like busier than ever. So he's like, 'I was really lonely.' I saw him every morning and every evening. Emails don't end just because you want my time. It's really tough."

In a confessional, Nikki further doubts their relationship.

"It's funny because, the closer and closer I'm getting to the wedding, the more of these deep feelings that I've had over the past six years just are coming to the surface," she admits.

Nikki and John called off their engagement in April, just three weeks before their wedding was supposed to take place in May. Since then, the Blockers star has made it clear that he wants his ex-fiancee back, and even changed his mind about never wanting to have children. But in a vlog earlier this month, Nikki set the record straight that the two were still just close friends for now.

“We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day," she said.

“It's giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future,” she added about John currently being in China filming The Janson Directive with Dwayne Johnson. “I know for some people, because of the media or what they read on social media, they look at this as a very negative thing, but... I don't want to be someone who gets a divorce, or who has kids and gets a divorce. I truly want to walk down that aisle, I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time.”

