Nikki Bella Has Babies on the Brain After Reconciling With John Cena

Nikki Bella and John Cena are gearing up to become parents!

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Total Bellason E!, Nikki declares the wedding is back on after John changes his mind about having children. Needless to say, the 34-year-old reality star beyond excited to share the happy news with her family.

"I can't even f**king believe it," Nikki’s twin, Brie Bella, says. "Get pregnant with me, on my second [child]."

While Nikki isn’t sure if she wants to expand her family right away — the idea of waiting “a year or two” does sound appealing — she has considered how fun it would be to get pregnant at the same time as her sister.

"I just can't believe I get to be a mom," Nikki exclaims. "And with the man of my dreams, I don't have to go find some guy to have a baby with."

Nikki’s mom, Kathy Colace, is also overjoyed to hear the news. "It’s been such an emotional couple of weeks. I didn't want it to be done, but I knew you had to go through what you had to," she says. "I'm just so proud of both of you, like you and John."

With a baby in the future and an engagement back on, Nikki has a lot of wedding planning to do. "That’s the one thing the wedding planner said to me this morning. She goes, 'You need to find your wedding dress ASAP,'" Nikki tells Brie.

In the confessional, Nikki admits to being slightly overwhelmed with the idea of organizing a wedding, mostly because she can’t believe it’s actually happening.

"I feel like I'm still trying to process that John and I are back on," she shares. "And now I have to get back into wedding planning mode and since we want to keep our same date, I am very behind. I feel like I have ideas in my head, but I think the only thing I have actually locked in right now is a place and an amazing wedding planning team."

The WWE stars decided to get back together after John told Nikki he would be “willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad" if it meant they could reconcile their relationship.

While Nikki was clearly thrilled in that moment, a source recently told ET that, despite reports, Nikki and John are not back together yet.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source said. "They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them. They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

One thing that’s not in question is how much the pair cares for each other.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else," the source continued. "They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

