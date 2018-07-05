Nikki Bella Is Still Wedding Planning on 'Total Bellas' Despite Saying She's 'Just Friends' With John Cena

Nikki Bella’s wedding drama is far from over.

In a sneak peak of an all new episode of Total Bellas-- airing Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! -- the 34-year-old reality star decides that she doesn’t want any bridesmaids at her and John Cena's wedding.

"My sister invites our whole group of girlfriends, which is 10, to be her bridesmaids," Nikki’s twin, Brie Bella, explains in a confessional. "But then she quickly realized that all those girlfriends were the only girls coming to the wedding pretty much. So, now she has to dis-invite her best friends to be her bridesmaids."

In the car on the way to dinner where she will admit her decision to her best friends, Shawna and Katy, Nikki seems distraught. "I wish I could have them all as bridesmaids, but it's just not gonna work out for my wedding," Nikki tells Brie.

While at dinner, the 34-year-old WWE star's friends express their disbelief at John’s ultimate decision to have kids with Nikki. The two broke off their engagement originally in part because John was vehemently opposed to the idea of being a parent. The 41-year-old actor later changed his mind, and said he would have children with Nikki if it meant that she would still marry him.

"I still feel like I'm shocked about it,” Nikki shares. “Even when he said it, and then everything happened so quick. Like, wedding’s back on and we started all this planning so I didn't even let it soak in, like, 'Wait, John wants to have kids. Huge deal.'"

Brie, tired of Nikki beating around the bush with her announcement, pointedly says, "And you know, grown-ups tell the truth."

Even though the comment seems to annoy Nikki, it does help her confess her decision to her friends. “Talking about being an honest adult, I've decided that I'm not going to have bridesmaids anymore,” she confesses.

While fans will have to wait until Sunday to see how Nikki's friends react to the news, there may not be a wedding in the first place.

Earlier this week, Nikki revealed that her and John's nuptials were on hold again.

“Right now, we're just friends,” she shared in a vlog post. “We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day.”

Nikki continued, “He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realize how strong I had it.”

The reality star also admitted that the upcoming Total Bellas finale will be “very tough” to watch, calling it “very honest and raw and real.” She also revealed that viewers “will see why John and I are at where we’re at today.”

Since calling off their engagement in April, the pair has had a lot of ups and downs. Last month, a source told ET that, despite rumors to the contrary, the on-again, off-again couple was not back together.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source said of John’s current movie shooting in China. "They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them. They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

The source added, "They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else. They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

