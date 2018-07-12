Inside Nikki Bella's Awkward Bachelorette Party Before Calling Off Wedding With John Cena

Nikki Bella's dream bachelorette party didn't go exactly as planned.

In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Total Bellas, the 34-year-old wrestler's twin sister, Brie Bella, tries to help make the classy soirée less "boring."

The footage, which was filmed shortly before Nikki called off her engagement to John Cena, shows the bachelorette crew sitting at a restaurant table in Paris, France, in awkward silence.

"Something that could be kinda fun that we could do for you, like nothing cheesy, we could do, like, little dares," Brie suggests. "Not dares like, 'Go show your boobies out in the park,' but you know, funny little things, to make it bachelorette."

Their brother, JJ Garcia, then steps up, daring Nikki to scare one of the waiters.

"I want you to get under the table, and when one of the French boys come in, I want you to scare him!" he exclaims. "Grab them by the legs like, 'Ahhh!'"

Nikki accepts the dare, but hilariously fails the challenge. "I don't want to come out, I'm so embarrassed," she jokes.

Nikki and John's ups and downs are currently being played out on Total Bellas, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! Earlier this month, however, the brunette beauty explained to fans where their relationship actually stands today.

"Right now, we're just friends," she revealed on the vlog she shares with Brie. "We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day."

“He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realize how strong I had it," she added. "I know for some people ... they look at this as a very negative thing, but... I don't want to be someone who gets a divorce, or who has kids and gets a divorce. I truly want to walk down that aisle, I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time."

