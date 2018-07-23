Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Says John Cena 'Lost the Woman of His Dreams'

Nikki Bella is opening up about calling off her wedding to John Cena.

In a sneak peek of Sunday's season finale of Total Bellas, 34-year-old WWE star tearfully tells her twin sister, Brie Bella, why she doesn't feel like she can say "I do."

"I couldn't be happy at my bachelorette [party]. I couldn't be happy at my engagement party," a tearful Nikki says in E! News' exclusive clip. "There's something that is making me not feel like I can walk down that aisle right now."

An emotional Brie dejectedly responds, "He lost the woman of his dreams."

The latest insight into the on-again, off-again relationship between Nikki and John comes after months of back-and-forth between the pair. The two called of their engagement in April, but were rumored to be on the road to reconciliation the next month.

Back in June, however, a source told ET that Nikki was "not officially back together" with the 41-year-old actor.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else," the source said at the time. "They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

Earlier this month, Nikki confirmed that she and John are "just friends," and also shared that Sunday's Total Bellas finale will be "very tough" to watch.

“Hopefully one day we will get back together. And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy,” she said in a vlog post. "...[The finale is] very honest and raw and real and you will see why John and I are at where we’re at today," she teased.

