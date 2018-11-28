Nikki Bella is feeling "free" in a new trailer for Total Bellas' upcoming fourth season.

In the clip, Nikki -- who infamously ended her on-and-off relationship with John Cena earlier this year -- tells her sister, Brie, that she's embracing single life. "Single, no kids, I’m feeling young and fun and free,” Nikki exclaims.

After some shots from the upcoming season -- including partying, hanging with Ronda Rousey and training to return to the ring -- the 35-year-old WWE star is seen on what appears to be a date with Peter Kraus.

Peter is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Rachel Lindsay's 2017 season of The Bachelorette. Though Peter, 33, made it to the final two on the ABC series -- and was in the running to be the next Bachelor -- Rachel ended up dumping him in favor of her current fiance, Bryan Abasolo.

In the clip, Nikki tells Peter that she hasn't "kissed another guy in nine years." The confession prompts Peter to lean in for a kiss. Fans will have to wait until Total Bellas debuts on E! on Jan. 13 to see how the kiss turns out because the sneak peek clip cuts out just as Peter puts his hand on Nikki's cheek.

Peter has recently been rumored to be dating fellow Bachelorfranchise alum Vanessa Grimaldi, who split from her fiance, Nick Viall, just months after his 2017 season concluded.

Earlier this month, ET's Katie Krause caught up with Nick, who reacted to the dating rumors, which began circling after Peter and Vanessa posted about a recent hang out on Instagram.

"Good for them. I have been really busy, you know, if that's true, good. Congratulations, that's fantastic," Nick said. "I would love her to be happy, and if that makes her happy, I am all for it."

As for Nikki, she and John called off their engagement -- for the second time -- during the most recent season of Total Bellas. The date with Peter does come as a bit of a surprise, though. When ET caught up Nikki in September, she said she was "single... but not ready for mingling yet."

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," she said at the time. "It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

