Nick Viall isn't too concerned about Vanessa Grimaldi's dating life.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the former Bachelor at the season finale of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, where he shared his reaction to the news that his ex, Grimaldi, might be dating Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus.

"Good for them," he said, revealing that his ET interview was the first time he had heard the rumors.

"I have been really busy, you know, if that's true, good. Congratulations, that's fantastic," he added. "I would love her to be happy, and if that makes her happy, I am all for it."

Fans watched Viall and Grimaldi's engagement on the season finale of The Bachelor in March 2017. Just five months later, in August, they decided to call it quits. Rumors that Grimaldi might be dating Kraus -- who appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette in 2017 -- started after the two enjoyed a paint night together over the weekend.

As for his other Bachelor ex, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Viall said he wishes her the best after her recent breakup from Shawn Booth. "They had a good, long run. I truly haven't kept in touch with them, so I really don't know anything," he said. "Anyone that goes through a breakup, I am sure it's hard, and I wish anyone that goes through a breakup all the best, as I would them."

But like Viall said, he's been busy with other things. The aspiring actor appeared alongside other Bachelor alums on the DWTS finale. "It was awesome. I love my Dancing With the Stars family. I mean, I had so much with the experience," he said of his appearance on the show in 2017. "Supporting Joe [Amabile] is great. You know, I do show up for a reason."

While Viall keeps in touch with a few DWTS and Bachelor alums, he hasn't been in contact with the newest Bachelor, Colton Underwood. "I personally am not interested in if Colton loses his virginity or not," he said, referencing Underwood's latest Bachelor poster, which asks, "What does he have to lose?" "I am interested in whether he meets someone he has feelings for."

The 38-year-old's own love life is also up in the air. "That is such a great question," he said of when he'll find a lucky lady. "Hopefully she will feel lucky, I don't know."

