Nick Viall Addresses Rumer Willis Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Nick Viall got candid on Wednesday while speaking with ET’s Katie Krause at the Paris Hilton x boohoo Launch Party about the rumors surrounding his dating life, specifically those pics of the Bachelor alum cozying up to actress Rumer Willis.

“Rumer is one of my best friends. I love her to death, but we are just friends,” Viall, 37, insisted to ET.

So would the aspiring actor like to star alongside his actress pal?

“That would be great someday – Rumer’s at a different level than I am right now,” he said. “I’m working very hard to improve my skills, and we’re best friends. Anytime I get to hang out with Rumer, it’s great.”

Despite not being tied up romantically at the moment, Viall is very happy for his two Bachelor Nation pals Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who recently got engaged.

“He definitely didn’t ask my advice, like, he knew what he was going to do,” Viall said of Haibon’s proposal. “I was just really excited for him so it was just more of a lot of excitement and obviously, you know, we just talked through some things. But he definitely knew what he was going to do. It wasn’t like he was asking if I should do it or anything like that. He was dead set, so I was very excited for him.”

Though the couple were on and off for about three years, Viall noted, “I think he’s probably been in love with her the whole time.”

So what changed for Haibon and Iaconetti?

“I don’t know, I think sometimes guys are a little slow – there’s that,” Viall quipped. “I think it’s a classic case of Ashley moved on, and I think Jared realized just how special Ashley is to him. I think the thought of not having Ashley in his life for the rest of his life is not something he was very fond of, and so it kind of jolted him.”

ET’s Krause also caught up with the newly engaged couple at the same event where they gushed about the recent proposal.

“Of course there were tears!” Iaconetti told ET. “That’s kind of a dead giveaway.”

The couple is currently keeping the ring and proposal details a secret, but that didn’t stop them from talking about their love story. Watch the exclusive clip below for more:

