Rumer Willis Snaps a Poolside Pic With Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall

File this under celeb friendships we didn't know existed.

Rumer Willis took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet poolside snap of herself hanging out with none other than former Bachelor Nick Viall. The two look cozy as they posed for the sefie at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood. Willis, 29, sported a white bikini and sunglasses, while Viall, 37, looked casual in a gray T-shirt.

"👯‍♀️✌🏼👯‍♂️," Willis captioned the snap.

While fans were quick to comment with confusion, this isn't the first time Willis and Viall have been spotted together. Viall was photographed with Willis and her sister, Tallulah, at The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Celebration with John Legend at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar in January.

A friendship between Willis and Viall doesn't actually seem that unlikely, as they have one big thing in common: Dancing With the Stars. Willis was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy on season 20 of the show in 2015, while Viall competed with Chmerkovskiy's sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, on season 24 in 2017.

As for whether the pair's friendship could become romance, Viall -- who split from fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi last summer -- told ET on Tuesday that he's currently single.

"I really, honestly look forward to the day I meet someone that I want to spend the rest of my life with," he shared. "I think more than any point in my life, I'm really eager to meet that person...it's my challenge."

"Going on [Bachelor franchise shows] can make dating outside of it a little more challenging, and as you get older you get more perspective on what you like and don't like, and sometimes the negative aspect can be that you get too picky," Viall continued. "I hope it's as soon as tomorrow, but at the same time, I'm not going to force it. I'd rather wait and find the right person."

Viall was romantically linked to January Jones earlier this year. See more in the video below.

