Nick Viall Claps Back at Corinne Olympios, Says She Slid Into His DMs 'a Few Weeks Ago' (Exclusive)

Nick Viall has a few choice words for Corinne Olympios.

The cheese pasta queen made headlines last week after accusing The Bachelor franchise of "trying too hard" to create drama after implementing alcohol limits following her Bachelor in Paradise scandal last year. She also took aim at former Bachelor Nick Viall, whose heart she once vied for, calling him a "miserable" person.

"Do we ever take anything Corinne says seriously?" Viall asked during a sit-down with ET's Lauren Zima for Roses and Rose LIVE on Tuesday. "I think Corinne wants her legacy to live on. There were people like her before, there will be people like her afterwards."

Viall, who is pursuing an acting career and hosting aBachelorette recap with Jared Haibon, said he "totally disagrees" with Olympios. "I think the show has never really relied on people getting drunk," he explained. "I'm enjoying this season."

As for the Miami native's personal comments about Viall, he says they haven't spoken since he sent her home on The Bachelor -- but "she did slide into my DMs a few weeks ago," he revealed. "It was at 1:30 in the morning. I didn't respond."

"A lot of people say I'm miserable? Corinne says whatever she can say to get attention," he continued. "She posted a picture of her and I from my hometown. She's good at that."

While Viall clearly isn't a fan of Olympios' recent comments about him, he insisted he doesn't pay them much mind. "I don't really care. It's just what she does. Corinne is Corinne," he said.

"If you're going to be a part of this franchise, I guess you have to take things with a grain of salt," he added. "You can't win them all."

As for whether we'd ever see Viall return to the franchise after two appearances on The Bachelorette, one on Bachelor in Paradise and another on The Bachelor, he said "not as a cast member."

"I've proven, at least for me, while the show does work for love, it doesn't work for me," he reasoned.

Viall split from his final pick on The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi, last August, after less than a year of being engaged. "We broke up on good terms. We both accepted that we were not the right fit," he reasoned, adding that he's "really excited" that Grimaldi is dating someone new.

"We're friends. We're not really in each other's lives. We have a lot of mutual friends," Viall shared. "We don't really cross paths, but obviously we left things on really good terms... We're there for each other, but right now is not the place."

See more on Viall in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Talk about Viall's interview and much more at our Facebook group, Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Circle.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios Says The Show 'Sucks' Now, Nick Viall Seems 'So Miserable'

'Bachelor' Star Vanessa Grimaldi Has Been Dating New Boyfriend for 'a Few Months' Following Nick Viall Split

Why Nick Viall Thinks 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Will Last (Exclusive)

Related Gallery