'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios Says The Show 'Sucks' Now, Nick Viall Seems 'So Miserable'

Corinne Olympios isn't holding back.

The Bachelor alum opened up about Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette during her recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show, revealing that while Kufrin seems "really sweet," the franchise "just sucks" now.

"I feel like The Bachelor’s losing steam real quick…It just sucks…Sorry. I mean, I love them. I know I love them and it has nothing to do with any one individual person. It’s just the show doesn’t seem to be working anymore," Olympios said, adding that the show is "kinda boring."

"Now the drama is just, like, trying too hard," she continued, wondering if the show's limits on alcohol after her involvement in theBachelor in Paradise scandal prevent the show from being "great." "Like, you're trying too hard to make drama."

Olympios, who holds a special position as both a Bachelor villain and fan favorite, also opened up about former Bachelor Nick Viall, whose heart she once vied for. While she professed her love for the aspiring actor on his season of the show in 2017, she now says "He's just not really that nice. He's grumpy."

"He’s much better looking in person, yeah, I’ll say that," she shared. "I am sad to say, unfortunately, that -- not just me, a lot of people have said this, that he just seems so miserable in person recently."

Olympios' former Bachelor co-stars, Danielle Lombard and Alexis Waters, made an appearance on ET's Roses and Rose Liveon Tuesday, where they also chimed in on Viall.

"I don't think he really [wants to find love]," Waters said.

"I think he's just confused... in general," Lombard added.

See more from the interview -- including what Lombard had to say about hanging out with Justin Bieber -- in the video below. And join ET's new Facebook Group, Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Group.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette' Sneak Peek: One Man Is Rushed to the Hospital With 'Blood Everywhere' (Exclusive)

'The Bachelorette': Becca Confesses She's 'Losing Trust' After Colton Reveals His Past With One of Her Friends

'Bachelor' Star Danielle Lombard Reveals What Happened After Justin Bieber Slid Into Her DMs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery