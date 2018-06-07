'The Bachelorette' Sneak Peek: One Man Is Rushed to the Hospital With 'Blood Everywhere' (Exclusive)

Things take a shocking turn on next week's episode of The Bachelorette -- and it's not pretty.

One of Becca Kufrin's suitors, David, is rushed to the hospital after the other men find him surrounded by blood in the middle of the night. ET's got your exclusive look at the game-changing moment.

"I woke up to Blake, like, screaming David's name, and he's just, like, laying there on the ground," one man says off-camera as an ambulance arrives to take David to the hospital.

"I see David, just slumped on the ground. There's blood everywhere. None of us knew if he was going to make it," Lincoln says. "Please do not die."

The situation becomes much more serious as host Chris Harrison knocks on Becca's door to deliver the news. "Sorry to barge in, but there's something you need to know. There was an incident at the house last night. One of your guys was rushed to the hospital and he's in intensive care," he said.

"Wait, what?" Becca asks, shocked.

David isn't the only suitor to suffer a devastating injury on the show. A press release sent by ABC this week teased that another man might be sidelined from the competition after participating in a football-themed group date. ET has learned that both of the men who were injured during production are “both fine and recovering nicely."

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima last week, Becca addressed the men's shocking injuries. "Yeah, it was bloody and it was a lot of injuries rolled in one," she said. "Everyone is OK now."

