Peter Facinelli Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Peter Facinelli!

The Twilight star is engaged to his girlfriend, Lily Anne Harrison, 30, ET confirms. Facinelli, 46, proposed to the actress during their trip to Mazatlan, Mexico.

"Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep tells ET. The actor proposed to Harrison during a romantic beach side dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, where they were staying to kick off the New Year.

Per People, who was first to report the engagement, Facinelli was joined by his three daughters -- Luca, 22, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 7 -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jennie Garth. Harrison's parents were also in attendance.

Following their engagement, Facinelli took to Instagram to share photos of their unforgettable night.

"A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019. #mazatlan #nofilter #2020Vision," he captioned a slideshow.

Harrison also shared a photo from their evening, captioning the shot: Bye 2019 🥂 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams ✌🏻also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart 💕 #estrelladelmar #mazatlan @peterfacinelli."

Facinelli and Harrison began dating in September of 2016. He was previously engaged to Jaimie Alexander in 2015, before calling it off in March of 2016. He and Garth got married in 2001 and finalized their divorce in 2013.

In other celebrity engagement news, Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, while Alex Pettyfer also asked his ladylove, Toni Garrn, for her hand in marriage.

See which other star is engaged in the video below.

