Wilmer Valderrama Gets Engaged to Model Amanda Pacheco: Pics!

Wilmer Valderrama is about to be a married man! The 39-year-old NCIS star officially popped the question to his girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco.

“'It’s just us now' 01-01-2020," Valderrama captioned a photo of himself proposing to his lady love on some rocks overlooking the ocean.

Pacheco shared the same pic and also included a close-up pic of her stunning teardrop-shaped diamond ring.

Valderrama got lots of love from his famous friends, who commented on his post.

Marlon Wayans wrote, "All growed up. Congrats brother."

Eva Longoria added, "👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻-ahhhhhh!!!!!"

Gabrielle Union wrote, "Congrats!!!!"

Avril Lavigne commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ LOVE!!! Congratulations," while Rosario Dawson shared simple heart emojis.

Amanda Pacheco/Instagram

The pair first appeared on each other's Instagram accounts back in June.

In November, Valderrama gushed to ET's Rachel Smith about how happy he's been with Pacheco.

"I gotta say that I am very happy in my life. In this very moment I feel like, it's so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you're starting over again," Valderrama told ET. "And in my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at. I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter."

This is the first known engagement for Valderrama. He's previously dated Lindsay Lohan and Mandy Moore and had a six-year relationship with Demi Lovato, which ended for good in 2016.

