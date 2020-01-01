'Orange Is the New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Is Engaged!

Danielle Brooks has lots to celebrate going into 2020!

After giving birth to a baby girl in November, the Orange Is the New Black star announced on New Year's Eve that she got engaged to Dennis Gelin.

Sharing a photo and video to Instagram of the two dancing with her new ring on display, the 30-year-old actress wrote: "I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end."

Brooks was bombarded with congratulatory messages from her famous friends, including Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Amber Riley and Janelle Monae.

This isn't the first time Gelin has been featured on Brooks' Instagram. Back when she was pregnant, she posted a video of him being hooked up to a contraction simulation machine so he could feel what she was feeling. Despite the pain, it was clear these two had a lot of love for one another.

In addition to Brooks, a number of other celebs got engaged in 2019, including Emma Stone! Here's some more info on her fiance, Dave McCary, and her new ring:

Emma Stone Engaged! 5 Things to Know About Her Fiance Dave McCary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Welcomes Baby Girl - Pic!

Alex Pettyfer Engaged to Model Toni Garrn -- See the Ring

Michelle Williams Is Engaged and Expecting With 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail

Related Gallery