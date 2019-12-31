Alex Pettyfer Engaged to Model Toni Garrn -- See the Ring

Third time is a charm for Alex Pettyfer!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Magic Mike star announced that he popped the question to 27-year-old model Toni Garrn. "Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both," Pettyfer captioned a video of him and Garrn kissing while her ring is on full display.

Garrn also shared the kiss GIF, writing: "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer ❤️."

Sharing another pic of her and Pettyfer on her Instagram Story, Garrn wrote: "I still can't believe it. Onto 2020 as a wifey."

The happy couple were first romantically linked in February when they attended Elton John's Oscars party.

This is reportedly the third time that Pettyfer has been engaged. He is said to have previously popped the question to former flames Riley Keough and Marloes Horst. As for Garrn, she previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013.

