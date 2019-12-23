Courtney Robertson has finally found true love.

The Bachelor alum delivered a double whammy of a surprise for her friends and fans when she took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Humberto Preciado, got engaged just in time for Christmas.

Furthermore, the newly engaged pair are also expecting a baby together!

"Happy Holidays from the three of us," Robertson captioned a slideshow of pics, the first of which showed her and Preciado standing together and holding a baby onesie with "I [Heart] NY" printed on the front.

"I can’t wait to marry this man, with our son there 💙" Robertson added. "Easiest “YES” I’ve ever said 💍"

The reality star also shared two different close-up shots of her fancy new sparkler sitting snugly on her ring finger, as well as a romantic selfie of her and her husband-to-be.

Robertson, 36, also opened up about the engagement to Us Weekly, sharing, "There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of 'when you know, you know' until I met him."

"Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with," Robertson added of Preciado, whom she began dating earlier this year after sparking a connection over Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple!

This romantic news follows Robertson's high-profile engagement to Bachelor Ben Flajnik during the season 16 finale of the hit ABC reality dating competition back in 2012. The pair ended up breaking off their relationship not long after the finale aired. She went on to have an on-and-off romance with another Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., before they split for good.

