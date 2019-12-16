After drifting apart, Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn and Juan Dixon are giving their romance another shot.

The couple -- who was previously married before getting divorced in 2012 -- got engaged again on Friday when Juan popped the question at a holiday party.

Robyn shared the news on Instagram with a slideshow of heartfelt snapshots of the sweet proposal, showing Juan on one knee as his reality star fiancee excitedly reacted with glee.

"Sweeter the second time around!" Robyn captioned the pic. "Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux."

The final photo in the slideshow revealed her stunning, sizable new sparkler, which she showed off resting comfortably on her ring finger.

Robyn also shared some details regarding the gorgeous engagement ring, explained why she didn't want Juan to go with traditional diamonds.

"An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring!" she wrote in the caption. "I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring…that didn’t work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the Pink Morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love - something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon."

"My beautiful ring … is an emerald cut, double diamond halo with pink morganite center 💕💕💕," Robyn added.

The RHOP castmember also told Bravo's The Daily Dish, "Shocked and excited is an understatement to describe my reaction to Juan’s proposal! I could barely breathe! We had definitely discussed the topic and agreed that marriage was the next step for us, but I was not expecting it to happen so soon!"

"Juan gave the sweetest speech and set the whole room into an uproar when he got down on one knee! It was truly a special night and is definitely much sweeter the second time around," she added.

Robyn and Juan -- who share two sons, Corey and Carter -- were married for seven years before getting divorced in 2012. However, they continued to live together as a family under one roof and spent years trying to rebuild and rekindle their flame.

The proposal and their engagement are expected to play out during the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, set to premiere in 2020 on Bravo.

