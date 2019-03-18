'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 4 Trailer -- Watch!

"Karma is a b***h, honey!"

And with those five words, The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially back for season four! Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard all return for the new batch of episodes, which promise to cover pretty much every major life event, from weddings to funerals, babies to potential breakups.

Oh, there will also be fourth-wall breaking, as a major topic of conversation seems to surround a crew member on the show accusing Ashley’s husband, Michael, of sexual assault. Michael and Ashley both denied the allegations, and the charges filed against him were eventually dropped. Still, the cast seems to be treating the couple as guilty until proven innocent. In one dinner scene, the conversation surrounding the allegations gets so heated that Candiace starts wielding a knife in Ashley’s face… albeit, a dull butter knife. But, still -- a knife!

Check out the full first look here:

Season four also brings the return of OG Housewife Katie Rost, who pops up in the "friend of" role previously occupied by Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who appears to no longer be a part of the show.

“Katie Rost has more personalities than Karen has wigs,” Ashley quips.

Other highlights of season four include Candiace’s wedding to her now-husband, Chris Bassett… and the growing pains they experience as newlyweds; Robyn and her ex-husband turned boyfriend, Juan, heating things up (Quote, "We’ve been like bunny rabbits, OK?"); Robyn and bestie Gizelle having some sort of falling out; and Monique welcoming baby No. 3... in dramatic fashion -- there’s a 911 call involved!

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET. RHOP moves to its regular timeslot, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, starting May 19.

