'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Is Pregnant!

Ashley Darby is getting ready for motherhood!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her husband, Michael Darby, are expecting their first child, People reports.

The 30-year-old reality star shared her excitement with the publication, marveling, "When I used to hear people talk about having a child and the miracle of life inside you, I know that sounds great, but then to actually experience it? It’s the most all-encompassing feeling ever."

"I never imagined I’d feel this much love," she added,

The joyous news comes months after Ashley suffered a miscarriage following the couple's numerous attempts at conceiving, which she told People was "such a traumatic experience."

"At the time, I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of how it would affect us as a couple and as individuals," she shared. "But it was challenging."

The couple's previous pregnancy challenge came following a period of marital strife between Ashley and her 59-year-old husband -- who tied the knot in 2014 after two years of dating.

The couple's tumultuous spate of fighting and bickering, often related to the management of Oz Restaurant and Bar -- the Australian-themed eatery they co-own -- appeared as part of Ashley's narrative during the show's recent seasons.

However, the reality star says the difficulties and emotional strain they've endured -- as well as the new baby on the way -- have helped bring them together again.

This is the first child for Ashley, and the third child for Michael, who is the father to two adult children from a previous marriage. The star is reportedly five months along in her pregnancy journey, and isn't yet ready to reveal the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy.

Congrats to the happy couple!

