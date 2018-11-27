Monique Samuels is a mom of three!

The 35-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram on Monday to share the news that she and her husband, Chris Samuels, welcomed their third child, a son named Chase Omari. The couple also shares a 5-year-old son, Christopher, and a 3-year-old daughter, Milani.

Monique shared five pics from the special day that show baby Chase posing with his mother, father and siblings. Both Christopher and Milani held their baby brother, while Mom and Dad watched on. The little bundle of joy looked thrilled in the shots as he held his mom's finger and hung out in his parents' arms.

"It’s... A... BOY!!!! Told yall! I’m 3 for 3 with guessing genders now 😂😂🙌🏾 Chase Omari Samuels born 1 week early (today) at 4:56pm weighing 8lbs 15oz 21 [inches] long!" Monique captioned the pics. "Thank God for a safe and fast delivery and one healthy baby boy!!!! Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers 🙏🏽😘 Thank you @people for another amazing exclusive and thanks to my sister @callme_tosh who took all these pics 📸 and didn’t pass out while I pushed the baby out 😂🙌🏾."

ET caught up with Monique back in July, where she discussed her pregnancy. At the time she recalled asking her husband, "What are we going to do with three kids?!"

“I’m like, oh my goodness. I’m excited. I’m excited. I really love the baby stage, so I’m really looking forward to it," she said at the time. "It’s nothing more precious than this little, innocent baby that’s just helpless and they just look at you like you’re the world, you know? Once they get older, they get a little more independent. It’s just an amazing feeling, I’m really looking forward to it.”

The happy pregnancy news comes after Monique shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage last year.

“It’s like, now, I’m finally able to really enjoy the pregnancy because, you know, there was so much fear in the beginning … now that we’re past that, we’re out of the first trimester, I finally just had to sit back and go, you know what? I’m going to enjoy every bit of this pregnancy and I’m not going to live in fear,” she said. “[We want to] let people know that you’re not the only one. You don’t have to feel alone. Everyone goes through these things.”

