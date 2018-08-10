From the tea Monique Samuels is spilling, The Real Housewives of Potomac season three reunion is about to get messy.

ET caught up with the soon-to-be mom-of-three after taping the all-cast sitdown special, which will see full-time stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard and Monique digging into all the drama of the season, alongside friend of the cast Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.

“You’re gonna see some closure, but then you’re not going to see closure in other places,” Monique teases ET. “I, myself, walked away and I did not feel that I had closure with all of the women. I honestly didn’t, and I’m disappointed. So, yeah, if I had to sum up the reunion in one word, it would be disappointed.”

“I was hoping I could walk away and have some reason or something that I felt would make me feel better about how the women treated me,” she continues. “I didn’t. I walked away and I still had questions, and things that weren’t answered. That’s just me, personally. Some of the other women did walk away and felt better and had closure, and myself? No. Did not.”

Monique seemingly sought answers regarding the women gossiping about her drinking habits, and hoped to clear up her involvement in bringing Charrisse’s friend, Kyndall Douglas, the ex-wife of co-star Gizelle’s then-boyfriend, around the group.

“I wanted closure with Robyn, with Ashley and with Gizelle, because those were the three I had the most tension with all season,” she notes. “Even Charrisse, you know? I know she’s not a full-time Housewife, but she was there at every moment and she was very much a part of the drama, so I was hoping to get closure with these women, but some of them hold truth to their lies, rather than holding truth to the truth.”

“Talking to [Gizelle] is like talking to a brick wall,” Monique adds. “I don’t have time to fight with you … if we can walk away being cordial as we’ve been, then that’s the goal, and mission accomplished.”

“You’ll see,” she cryptically warns. “It was pretty heated.”

Most of the cast’s husbands/husbands-to-be will join the ladies and host Andy Cohen at the reunion to dig into some of the relationship troubles that surfaced throughout the season.

“You’re going to get more answers than you can even be prepared for,” she shares. “There’s a lot of revelations .... it’s very refreshing when you can see the husbands come and clarify things that were such big question marks throughout the season.”

While some couples experienced major challenges this season, Monique is happy to report viewers have nothing to worry about, at least not in her eyes.

“I have hope for the marriages that are currently in place with the ladies of Potomac,” she says. “One thing that I have definitely noticed is that each of us in our own relationships have our own way of working things out and getting over the hump, and at the end of the day, we should be there for each other to support each other while we’re going through those moments. So, I don’t necessarily worry for anybody. I think everyone has a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully, they’ll get there, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion starts airing this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also catch Monique on her new podcast, Not For Lazy Moms, where she’s dishing marriage and parenting advice. Check out the latest episode below:

