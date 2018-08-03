All good things must come to an end, but then you get a reunion special!

The Real Housewives of Potomac wraps up its biggest season yet on Sunday, and ET has your exclusive first look at the reunion, which is sure to be the word on the street. Like they have all season long, the ladies of Maryland bring it at the reunion, coming for each other like few Housewives casts have ever done.

For starters, Ashley Darby blurts out, “She’s not a housewife, she’s a house-daughter,” an attack on her newest co-star, Candiace Dillard, who gets financial support from her mother. Candiace isn’t fazed though, firing back with, “And you’re a house trollop,” much to Karen Huger’s amusement.

The reunion will dive into all of the ladies’ complicated issues, featuring face offs between Candiace and Gizelle Bryant, Monique Samuels and Robyn Dixon and, of course, Gizelle and Karen. In one tense moment, Karen calls out Gizelle for not being a good friend, to which Gizelle replies, “You don’t allow me to be.”

The men of RHOP will also join in on the reunion fun, if it can even be called that, with Ray Huger seemingly taking the brunt of the questioning by host Andy Cohen and his wife’s castmates. The Hugers, of course, dealt with some mysterious tax issues before the start of the season, with Gizelle and co. never fully believing Karen’s explanation of what was going on and wondering if the couple still lived in their Great Falls, Maryland, mansion or were even still an item.

“How can I fully, like, care about Karen, when I don’t know who Karen is today?” Ashley asks.

Check out all the drama here:

“You’re going to get more answers than you can even be prepared for,” Monique, who is now hosting the Not for Lazy Moms podcast, teases ET. “There’s a lot of revelations. I love when Ray comes and sits on the couch, ‘cause he keeps it so real and he always has his woman’s back, but he’s always going to speak the truth. So, it’s very refreshing when you can see the husbands come and clarify things that were such big question marks throughout the season.”

The Hugers will seemingly turn the tables on the Darbys, with Ray appearing to threaten to expose things he knows about Ashley’s husband, Michael, whom Karen calls a “weirdo” before flipping him the bird. From the looks of the heated exchange in the trailer, the Hugers might have gone so far as to hire a private eye to dig up dirt on Karen’s fremeny, Ashley!

All in all, the reunion seems to be hardest on Karen, who actually storms off set at one point in tears. Gizelle, somewhat surprisingly, chases after her and comforts her by saying, “You’re one of the strongest women I know.”

“But I’m tired of being strong,” Karen cries, before collapsing into Gizelle’s arms.

Tune into part one of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The season finale airs this Sunday at the same time, same place.

