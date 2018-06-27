‘Real Housewives of Potomac’: Cast Trip In Limbo as Robyn Unleashes on Karen (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s all-cast trip might only feature some of the cast.

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s all-new episode of the Bravo hit, the ladies gather for a dinner that quickly turns from bad to worse. To start, it’s just Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby at the table, with Gizelle explaining why she has no interest in going on an international trip with the women, planned by co-star Monique Samuels.

“Why would she even be inviting me?” Gizelle asks. “Why? Why would she be inviting Robyn?”

“You come to Congressional Black Caucus, you don’t speak to me,” Gizelle notes in a confessional. “You decide to befriend little [my ex-boyfriend’s ex-wife] Miss Kyndall just to spite me, and then you want to go to another country with you? No ma’am, Pam. Not interested.”

“It’s just weird,” Robyn notes.

“The invite wasn’t even luggage friendly!” Gizelle calls out. “She said, ‘Pack your Louis Vuitton.’ Karen [Huger] can’t come … Candiace [Dillard] can’t come. I mean, it’s just ridiculous.”

Speaking of Candiace and Karen, both women arrive for the meal, and that’s when things really take a turn. Karen says hello to Gizelle and Robyn, with whom she hasn’t really been speaking. Check it out here:

“So, the other day, you brought up the disconnect between Robyn and I,” she says to Gizelle. “Is there anything you want to say or discuss?”

Of course, Robyn says yes, referencing back to the charity dinner Karen threw a couple weeks back. Of course, Karen tossed Robyn and Gizelle out of that event when they tried to deliver a “message” to her.

“So, before you kicked us out of your event, we were coming to tell you, you are a liar and you are two-faced,” Robyn spots.

Of course, Karen takes issue with Robyn’s claims, asking what she lied about. It all goes back to Karen skipping out on Robyn’s event in order to attend Monique’s instead, after Robyn says Karen RSVP’d to her event.

“I said, ‘Yay!’ and Siri said, ‘Yes,’” Karen says, attempting to defend her alleged RSVP.

“Karen, that was your choice, that you didn’t want to come to my event,” Robyn stands firm. “But you don’t need to lie about it.”

“You’re attacking my character!” Karen fires back. “I am not a liar.”

The conversation escalates to the point that Ashley has to bang on a glass to get everyone’s attention. You’ll have to tune into The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next.

