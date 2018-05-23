‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stars Robyn and Juan Dixon Shocked by Dead Relative’s ‘Visit’ (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac get a visit from a real housewife… of Heaven?!

In ET’s exclusive first look at Sunday’s all-new episode, Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband, former NBA star Juan Dixon, sit down with a psychic medium, Justin, to connect with loved ones who have crossed over to “the other side.” Robyn scheduled a personal appointment with Justin after seeing him give a reading to a recently widowed woman.

“I saw her healing,” Robyn says. “There’s a lot of closure that [Juan and I] both need, so I just hope somebody shows up.”

Justin sits Robyn and Juan down in their living room to begin the reading, and instructs them to “mentally call out” to their loved ones. Almost immediately, Justin says he feels a presence next to him.

“OK, for about the past five minutes, there’s been a lady stepping in on my right side,” Justin announces. “I don’t know which one of you she belongs to at this point, I can just feel her here … Nita. It’s a Nita here. Nita.”

Both Juan and Robyn are gobsmacked, as “Nita” is Juan’s mother. Check out the chilling moment here:

“You can definitely Google Juan, about his past,” Robyn notes. “But, Nita, her real name is Juanita. He didn’t just get her name, he got her nickname.”

Justin then begins to share “Nita’s” feelings about being with Robyn and Juan, saying the spirit is not “sure of how she’ll be received today.” To which Juan simply utters, “Oh my god.”

Fans will have to tune into The Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET to see how the rest of the reading goes. In the meantime, check out the video and links below for more on the show.

