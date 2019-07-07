'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of Potomac stars Ashley and Michael Darby on the birth of their baby boy!

Ashley took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that the couple welcomed their "wonderful son" and that they're "savoring every moment" of the experience.

"I never thought this day would come," she posted along with a hospital photo of husband Michael holding their new bundle of joy. "When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I'd feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I'd finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!)"

"And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey," she continued. "The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son ♥️ #RHOP #ashleydarby #michaeldarby"

While the reality stars have yet to reveal their son's name, Ashley did take to Instagram Stories to let her followers know this was the happiest day of their lives. In another posted she added, "What a beautiful day we had."

This is the first child for Ashley -- who first revealed the news that she was expecting in February -- and the third for husband Michael, who has two kids from his previous marriage.

In related news, ET had your exclusive first look at this week’s all-new Real Housewives of Potomac, where Ashley made it clear she isn't here for people talking about her man in the wake of the other housewives confronting her with the information that Michael may have said he wanted to be intimate with a man.



"'If these women are going to keep saying these things about me and bashing me like this, I don’t really want you hanging around them,'" she said, quoting Michael. "'I don’t want them in our lives.'"

Watch more on the confrontation here.

