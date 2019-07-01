Danielle Fishel just became a proud mama.



On Monday, the Boy Meets World alum announced that, last week, she and husband Jensen Karp welcomed a baby boy! She also included some touching images, including one of their precious son in the hospital and another of his crib below a sign spelling out his first name in lights.



"One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early," she wrote alongside. She also explained some complications that arose. "My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget."

She then broke down the concerns she and her husband are dealing with regarding Adler's health issues, even as they face the excitement of parenthood.

"We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out," she continued. "This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways."

Fishel also admitted to hesitance concerning announcing their baby's arrival as numerous questions concerning his well being are being addressed.

"Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows," she added. "We feel [helpless] and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our 'birth plan,' unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life. We have also struggled with making this announcement - we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it's complications opens us up to prying eyes - aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy. We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks."

Fishel concluded: "I can't wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I've ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date. P.S. the fox will be removed from his crib before he's ever in it. 👶❤️"



On January 2, the 38-year-old actress broke news that she and her hubby were expecting their first child. She shared the revelation with a photo featuring three pairs of Nikes: two adult pairs and one tiny baby pair.



“I'm eating for 2. I'm napping w/ wild abandon,” she wrote beside the sweet image. “Baby shoes. Baby clothes. I'm shopping. I'm nesting. I'm madly in love w/ my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarp”

I'm eating for 2. I'm napping w/ wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. I'm shopping. I'm nesting. I'm madly in love w/ my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarppic.twitter.com/w4qHs4DGbj — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) January 2, 2019

The exciting announcement came just two months after Fishel and the Drop the Mic producer exchanged vows.

GET LOADS MORE BABY NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Danielle Fishel Poses for Stunning Sunlit Snaps Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Danielle Fishel Gives Pregnancy Update With Adorable First Baby Bump Pic

'Girl Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reveals She and Husband Jensen Karp Expecting First Child

Related Gallery