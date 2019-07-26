Katie Rost is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Jesse, are engaged. Rost shared the news with a photo of her stunning heirloom ring with a blue stone and two diamonds on a gold band.

"An heirloom ring, and I said yes," she wrote of her fiance, whose last name has not been shared. "We are engaged! Jesse's mom loves this ring. I am proud to wear it."

Monique Samuels, Rost's Real Housewives co-star, commented on the post, gushing, "Wow! Congrats girlie!"

Rost first posted about her relationship at the end of March with a selfie of the pair wearing black baseball caps. "Isn't it weird how you start to look like the person you spend all your time with?" Rost wrote at the time.

Since then, Rost has shared many pics of the pair on Instagram showing off their travels to New York, Long Beach and Catalina.

In May, Rost wrote that she "really love[s] this guy," before celebrating their four-month anniversary in June and five months together just days ago.

Rost was previously married to James Orsini, whom she divorced in 2016. The former couple shares three children together, a son, James Rocco, and twin daughters, Renee and Kathryn.

Rost's happy news comes the same day that ET got an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new RHOP episode. In the clip, Rost and fellow cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have a gossip session after the sexual assault charges against co-star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael, were dropped.

Watch the video below for more on RHOP.

