The charges against Michael Darby may have been dropped, but the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac still have a lot of questions about him.

In ET’s exclusive first look at Sunday’s all-new RHOP, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Katie Rost are gathered for a little gossip session after the sexual assault charges against co-star Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael, were dropped. A cameraman for the Bravo series claimed Michael groped him, resulting in the charges and a temporary suspension from filming. The case was ultimately dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

In the midst of all this, Gizelle asked Ashley what she should tell people should they ask her about the alleged incident. Gizelle says Ashley told her to tell inquisitive minds, simply, "Well, you should tell them that we’re really happy and we’re trying to have a baby." (For what it’s worth, the couple did get pregnant around this time, welcoming their first child together earlier this month.)

"And I was just like, 'Ashley, this all sounds crazy,'" Gizelle tells her pals. "'You do realize that?'"

"I don’t know all these legalities, but I’m thinking the charges were dropped because it was, like, one man’s word against another man’s a**," she goes on to say in a confessional before Katie brings up some new, unconfirmed information about Michael.

"There was a night where I went out with Ashley, and Michael and [my boyfriend], Jacob, and Michael told Jacob, 'When I call you, make sure you pick up on your private phone,'" Katie tells Gizelle and Robyn. "Seriously. Jacob was like, 'I felt like the way he came at me was, like, a flirtatious way.'"

Watch the conversation here:

"What really disturbs me is, there’s no emotion or sentiment of being…" Robyn says before Katie cuts her off to say, "I don’t think she gives a s**t."

Katie’s phone story comes after the alleged butt grab, and after Robyn and co-star Candiace Dilliard claimed that Michael made a comment about wanting to be intimate with one of the RHOP ladies’ husbands.

"I don’t think she gets it," Katie states, referring to the group’s concerns over Michael’s alleged behavior.

"So, you really think she’s naive?" Robyn asks, to which Katie bluntly replies, "I think that she’s stupid."

Ahead of the season, ET sat down with cast members Karen Huger and Monique Samuels to dig into all the Darby family drama. At the time, they knew the outcome of what viewers would see, and will continue to see, this season on the show.

"I know I can only speak for myself, I was being fair," Karen said. "I always said, I need Michael to be totally vindicated. So I'm looking forward to that."

"It's definitely hard not to jump to conclusions, especially given the history," Monique offered. "I had to realize that, you know, they're human. We're going through it together. I've been in a position before where people are trying to judge or pass judgment. We've all been there. So it's like everybody gets a turn."

As for Ashley, she has publicly stated that she plans to come hard for all the women who have come for her husband this season at the reunion taping, which should take place in the coming weeks.

Hello my friends! This motherhood journey is the best feeling in the entire world 😍! I have stepped out of my peace bubble to say I will spare no one at this reunion. Mail order cooch Katie and hamster face Candiace will hear what I have to say then. ✌🏽 #RHOP — Ashley (@_AshleyDarby) July 17, 2019

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

